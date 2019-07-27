Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $352,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 275,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,487 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.