Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Holding in Aecom (ACM) by $370,000 as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 827,749 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 9,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 142,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97M, down from 152,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 157,914 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 222,185 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Carroll Finance Assoc Inc reported 65 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt invested 1.37% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 3,754 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. 14,572 are held by Alpha Windward. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 15,176 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has 139,394 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 18,879 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company accumulated 229,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based American Int Incorporated has invested 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.76M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 89,048 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.93% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 8.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 263,290 were reported by South State. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 3.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 939,878 shares. Btc Management holds 120,121 shares. 229,185 are owned by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. The Texas-based Next has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 12,945 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scge Ltd Partnership has 5.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 889,698 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,786 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 9.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Natl Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 564,294 shares. 88,419 are owned by Weik Capital Mgmt. Segment Wealth Mgmt owns 57,083 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 9,979 shares to 13,026 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.