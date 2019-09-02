Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered By $537,000 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Capital City Bank Group Has 2 Sentiment

Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 38 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Capital City Bank Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.87 million shares, down from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capital City Bank Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,000 shares with $898,000 value, down from 8,000 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.28 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $403.62 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for 542,775 shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 72,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 96,976 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.15% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,014 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $18,928 activity.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 9,884 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 8.73% above currents $167.51 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was reinitiated by Benchmark with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridges Management reported 7,737 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 629 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.33M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has 2,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,662 are owned by First City. Fil Ltd has 446,709 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 167,077 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 5.11% or 37,965 shares. 1,515 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 1.23M shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,000 shares to 4,000 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 18,000 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

