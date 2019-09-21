Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lifted Its Coherent (COHR) Holding; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (Call) (BAM) Share Value Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered by $1.22 Million Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (Call) (BAM) by 84.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.46M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 295,010 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Management holds 0.33% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 49,609 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office has invested 0.04% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 59,907 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 13,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 17,143 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 4,149 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Inc invested in 0% or 7 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2,485 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd owns 39,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IAI) by 10,549 shares to 21,149 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 169,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

