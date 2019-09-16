Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 307,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11M, down from 310,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 738,154 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $219.71. About 13.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,664 shares to 397,146 shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 42,707 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 247 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 3,903 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.07% or 1,183 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 160,501 are held by Bb&T Corp. Cap Guardian Trust has 1.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Andra Ap reported 48,400 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 122 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 139 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 197,121 shares. Piedmont Invest invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

