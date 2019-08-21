Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $357,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 251,716 shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 2.07 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Korea (EWY) by 216,600 shares to 795,504 shares, valued at $48.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni (AFB) by 38,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonos and Estee Lauder among consumer gainers; Reeds’s and Cresud in losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2015. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cresud Sum Of Parts Analysis (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt holds 241,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 1.82M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Montgomery Inv accumulated 1.58% or 68,345 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fifth Third National Bank owns 309,802 shares. Palladium Prns Limited has 0.37% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,483 shares. 46.51M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Great West Life Assurance Can has 313,007 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% or 31,030 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares stated it has 636,981 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. National Pension holds 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 23,167 shares. Gmt Corporation has invested 2.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Services Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 327,815 shares. Ipg Ltd has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta, TSA introduce automated security lanes at Atlanta airport – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Judge ‘very active’ in keeping up settlement talks in Southwest-Delta lawsuit at Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BHM records increase in year-to-date passenger traffic – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.