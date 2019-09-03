Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding By $357,000; CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (CGMLF) Sellers Increased By 250% Their Shorts

CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. CGMLF’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 1,000 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 0 days are for CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF)’s short sellers to cover CGMLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1408 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 7,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares with $930,000 value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 2.51 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian causes Delta, Southwest to cancel hundreds of flights – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “As American hopes 737 Max will return for Christmas, doubt mounts – Dallas Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 800,000 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.85M shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs accumulated 165,461 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 203,076 shares. 12,520 are owned by Baxter Bros. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 29,916 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation owns 80,723 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And has 137,180 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 26,865 shares. Randolph Co holds 177,975 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 918,076 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.26% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stifel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Friess Associate Limited Liability Co reported 361,759 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,934 shares to 26,000 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.86% above currents $56.92 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.