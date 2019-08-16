Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $381,000; Shares Declined; As U S G (USG) Valuation Were Volatile, Natixis Raised Stake by $46.07 Million

Natixis increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 202.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.30M, up from 529,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57B market cap company. It closed at $328 lastly. It is down 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 15,334 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.8% or 82,584 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 156,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 334,853 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 305 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 139,543 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2,828 shares. Water Island Limited Liability owns 1.10 million shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 850 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 240,449 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc invested in 5,737 shares or 0.04% of the stock. London Of Virginia accumulated 2.28M shares or 0.85% of the stock. 428,817 are owned by Northern Trust. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 66,575 shares in its portfolio.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 368,005 shares to 24,926 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 6,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,083 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.