Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holds Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR); Cullen / Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 389,387 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Cullen / Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 54.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 5,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 4,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435,000, down from 10,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cullen / Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.03. About 282,202 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO)

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Thinks Its Stock is Cheap – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers declares $0.71 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 67,827 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 187,252 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 1,038 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 37,032 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd invested 0.2% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Mutual Of America Limited accumulated 55,644 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,369 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Limited has 7,113 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,786 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc holds 18 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management Limited has 131,800 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 11,985 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 700,262 shares to 701,641 shares, valued at $28.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Admiral Fund (VIGAX) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,258 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.15 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Darsana Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 17.83% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6.75M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 3,992 shares. 187,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 6,203 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 3,500 shares. Moreover, Fund Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.71% or 4.83 million shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 18,473 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 23,775 shares or 0% of the stock.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 10,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).