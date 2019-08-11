Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holding In Boeing Co (BA) Was Boosted; Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $117.40 Million as Stock Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12M, down from 7.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 733,663 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management invested in 74,953 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grandfield & Dodd holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,023 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 15,792 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,856 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,103 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cleararc Cap holds 8,080 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs owns 2,060 shares. Allen Investment Lc reported 2,428 shares. Wright Ser Inc invested 2.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 127,594 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 45,323 shares. Benedict Advsr Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 565 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 866,750 shares to 56.39 million shares, valued at $647.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,488 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).