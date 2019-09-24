Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Upped Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake By $324,000; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 3,274 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 6,026 shares with $777,000 value, down from 9,300 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 992,384 shares traded or 41.23% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 4,000 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 8,000 shares with $651,000 value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 549,277 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Andeavor Logistics Lp (Call) stake by 27,800 shares to 119,600 valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Petmed Express Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PETS) stake by 215,600 shares and now owns 313,200 shares. Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,019 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc owns 20.29M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 65,500 shares. Motco holds 0.03% or 2,779 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 18,317 are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America stated it has 2.75% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 164 are held by Blume Capital Mngmt. Horizon Investments Ltd Com owns 1,747 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 8,785 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Northern reported 2.65M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 113,217 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -1.92% below currents $130.25 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13100 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03M for 18.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 18.09% above currents $82.71 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 8 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,766 are owned by Quantum Cap Mngmt. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,296 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 7,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,575 were reported by James Investment Research Inc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 75,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 14,889 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 174,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hound Partners Ltd Liability holds 7.9% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.99 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 19,627 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.07% stake. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ima Wealth has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

