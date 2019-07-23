Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Discovery (DISCA) Share Price Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 2.37 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 12.07 million shares traded or 67.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

