Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $468,000 as Stock Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Its Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 454,578 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley Communications has 87,650 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. M&R Management Inc holds 2.32% or 78,586 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 330,164 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 194,091 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com invested in 3.5% or 53,736 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.71% or 180,021 shares. Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 3.09% or 9.20 million shares. 6,410 are held by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co. Brave Asset Management has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill Associate has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.75 million shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares to 300 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 354,681 shares to 811,500 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.93M for 61.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.