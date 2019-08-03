Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised By $357,000 Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering GameStop Corp. (GME)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 7,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares with $930,000 value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $39.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 20. Loop Capital Markets maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $12 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Loop Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 20. See GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Underperform Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $11 New Target: $10 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $12 Maintain

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $12 New Target: $9 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 3.52 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 22/04/2018 – DJ GameStop Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GME); 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GameStop Corp. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech Incorporated holds 60,930 shares. 140 are held by Parkside Retail Bank & Tru. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,520 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 20,234 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 2.73 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 149,663 shares. Moreover, Arrow Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 31,193 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 17,412 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. The New York-based Advent Management De has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 78,812 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 69,235 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop Faces Accelerating Decline In Preowned Sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Not Hopeless For GameStop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: A Take-Private Candidate – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $386.58 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 200 shares to 300 valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 2,964 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. 5.37M Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 624,690 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct accumulated 69,032 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Burney owns 15,349 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ironwood Financial Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Loews reported 11,910 shares. Veritable Lp holds 20,814 shares. Cap Ww Investors accumulated 4.77 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 8.01M are held by Geode Mngmt Lc. 150 were accumulated by Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn. Guyasuta Invest accumulated 4,000 shares.