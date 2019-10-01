Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $355,000; Stock Price Rose; Entercom Communications (ETM) Position Has Upped by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 729,022 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 1,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 90,807 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 42,981 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 14,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Co has 16,732 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Df Dent And stated it has 11,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Girard Ltd owns 22,271 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 7,918 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 0.31% stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,600 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 1.28% or 257,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 181,855 shares. 9,350 are held by Monetary Mgmt Inc. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.66 million shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 452,305 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 160 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.01% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 23,576 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 808,644 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 36,085 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,149 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 550 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Co holds 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 32,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,083 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 153 shares. 770,136 were reported by Principal Finance Group Inc.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.