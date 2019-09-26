Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $324,000 as Stock Declined; Citadel Advisors Position in Ferro (FOE) Has Decreased by $2.86 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 190,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 13,759 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 204,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 224,774 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 213,994 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 406,408 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.09% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 62,394 shares. Artemis Invest Llp reported 694,274 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 95 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.44 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 546,910 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 13,959 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd owns 57,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 3,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,290 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T had bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest invested in 0.01% or 54,725 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 131,484 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 127,092 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 8.70M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 49,431 shares. Regions Financial invested in 13,466 shares. 14,349 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 125,674 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 378,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Gru owns 10,214 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 658,438 shares. Company Natl Bank owns 129,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 241,611 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Lc has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Swiss Bankshares holds 146,200 shares.