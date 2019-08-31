Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Has 4.39 Sentiment

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 470 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 107 cut down and sold equity positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 287.29 million shares, up from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 78 Increased: 183 New Position: 287.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 7,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares with $930,000 value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.85% above currents $57.86 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million.

General Electric Co holds 95.62% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation for 19.02 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Counsel Llc Ny has 4.84% invested in the company for 898,351 shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.59% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 692,307 shares.

