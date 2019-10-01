Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased by $332,633 Its Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 183.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 3.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 12.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempner Capital Inc has 2.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 72,985 shares. The California-based Los Angeles & Equity Rech has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Country Tru National Bank accumulated 300 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 11,094 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 61,867 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1.56% or 125,444 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested in 0.29% or 351,276 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 181,694 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 116,800 shares. South State holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,480 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 452,769 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0.07% or 721,182 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 10,515 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 102,096 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. 433,680 are held by Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Private Co Na owns 125,829 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. 467,742 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Contravisory Investment Management reported 45,565 shares stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc owns 17,370 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Glaxis Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. Alberta Investment Corp invested in 1.3% or 1.07 million shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Gp Lc stated it has 379,986 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,241 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co holds 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 43,694 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 1.02 million shares. Oppenheimer & Communications has 766,391 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.