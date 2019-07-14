Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $666,000; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Declined, Jabodon Pt Company Has Cut Its Holding by $421,407

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 944,864 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Lc owns 14,201 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 15,059 shares. 201,687 were accumulated by Invesco. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 16,800 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 12.14 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 59,048 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1.40M shares. Stephens Ar reported 10,478 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Us Bancshares De invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co has 3.58M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 32,222 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 735,948 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

