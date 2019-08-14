Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $685,826 as Shares Declined; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Valuation Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Holding by $11.08 Million

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 4.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.715. About 11.03M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.97M shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability owns 58,681 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Spinnaker holds 1.13% or 80,173 shares in its portfolio. 296,291 are held by Dearborn Ptnrs. Canandaigua Retail Bank & accumulated 121,028 shares. Churchill Management Corporation holds 0.08% or 20,954 shares. Montag A Assocs reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,405 are owned by America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Hamel reported 70,221 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0.05% or 66,944 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp reported 165,325 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 54,609 shares. Webster Bank N A has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,335 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500.