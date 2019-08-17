Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased By $537,000 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Has 0.41 Sentiment

Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 12 funds opened new or increased positions, while 29 trimmed and sold holdings in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 17.69 million shares, down from 21.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pacific Ethanol Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,000 shares with $898,000 value, down from 8,000 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $97.17B valuation. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

The stock increased 2.80% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.55. About 179,986 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) has declined 81.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 11/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 23; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Ethanol Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEIX); 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL: PACT W/ AIRGAS TO SELL CO2 FROM STOCKTON PLANT; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MLN, COMPARED TO 226.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 Pacific Ethanol to Sell CO2 From Its Stockton California Plant

Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. for 4.01 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 961,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 430,145 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 216,201 shares.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.38 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 2,450 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Company reported 18,140 shares. Bokf Na owns 36,723 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv invested in 158,732 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc reported 2,350 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 6,113 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 88 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP stated it has 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 43,732 shares. Hartline Inv Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 65,484 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 132,812 shares. 17,205 are held by Da Davidson And. 3,906 are owned by Colony Group Inc Limited Liability.

