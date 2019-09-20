Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased By $370,000 Its Epr Pptys (EPR) Holding; Last Week Phillips 66 (PSX) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 6.96% above currents $103.08 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11700 target. See Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $102 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105 New Target: $107 Downgrade

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Epr Pptys (EPR) stake by 21.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as Epr Pptys (EPR)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares with $1.34M value, down from 23,000 last quarter. Epr Pptys now has $5.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 328,368 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $46.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 39,697 shares. Shelton Cap owns 24,618 shares. Lagoda Mngmt L P invested in 197 shares. Buckingham Management Incorporated reported 0.79% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P stated it has 11,695 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 101,833 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Utah-based Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.61% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,005 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. 409,257 were reported by Davis R M. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 170,564 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi reported 448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.52% or 101,650 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 237,605 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt Co Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5,498 are owned by Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management).

Among 4 analysts covering EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EPR Props has $8300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $66.25’s average target is -13.84% below currents $76.89 stock price. EPR Props had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 22. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

