Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding By $1.15 Million; REECE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (REECF) Shorts Down By 23.93%

REECE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REECF) had a decrease of 23.93% in short interest. REECF’s SI was 83,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.93% from 110,300 shares previously. It closed at $7.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 3,000 shares with $690,000 value, down from 8,000 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $268.24. About 527,218 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -10.53% below currents $268.24 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Longbow. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.49 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.46% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 51,866 shares. Hwg LP reported 832 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 8,739 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 38,245 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0.13% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Td Asset Inc reported 0.1% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 6,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 656 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 76 shares. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,662 shares or 6.24% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De holds 350,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

