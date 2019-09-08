Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $381,000; Share Price Declined; As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Share Value Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased by $984,260 Its Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 462,432 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 98,099 shares. Park Avenue Ltd owns 5,103 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Company holds 3,504 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 1.4% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 21,560 shares. Utah Retirement reported 24,430 shares stake. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated has 4,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Prescott Grp Incorporated Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Creative Planning reported 26,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc Inc holds 142,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 94,529 shares. Cetera reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why RPM International Soared 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Remote Patient Monitoring Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis by 2022. – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,800 shares to 24,402 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,268 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,026 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp accumulated 3,972 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Com reported 1,262 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 935 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital Mgmt owns 1,231 shares. Schmidt P J Invest holds 10,020 shares. Orleans Mngmt La reported 2.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 3.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 591,809 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma has invested 3.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stratos Wealth Partners has 24,634 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0.03% or 7,437 shares.