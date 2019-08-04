Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Shorts at Atricure (ATRC) Lowered By 20.4%

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,964 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 10,000 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 12,964 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36M shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) had a decrease of 20.4% in short interest. ATRC’s SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.4% from 1.41M shares previously. With 221,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s short sellers to cover ATRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 147,482 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 37,000 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 5.79 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 58,326 shares. Dafna Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 318,729 shares. Victory Cap invested in 3,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc reported 300,209 shares. Pdt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,031 shares stake. Moody State Bank Division holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 197 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 188,023 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Kopp Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 171,969 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21.