Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Cordasco Financial Network Maintains Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 1.01 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% or 33,647 shares. Weiss Multi reported 37,500 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 69,481 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 87,164 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. South State owns 0.75% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,229 shares. 2,830 were accumulated by Smith Moore. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.78% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29,086 shares. Moreover, Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 300 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 6,638 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,002 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet Asset Management holds 281,296 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.09% or 1.37M shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Lc reported 2.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 164,393 shares. 172,559 are owned by Caxton Lp. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nwq Inv Management Ltd holds 3.47% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. 1.34M are held by Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Fayez Sarofim And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Permit Cap Lc reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 28,938 are held by Emory University. White Elm Capital Limited Company holds 3.88% or 225,430 shares. 34,823 were accumulated by Corsair Mgmt Lp. Telemus Cap Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moody National Bank & Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 194,720 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.