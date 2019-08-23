Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased By $324,000 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Shorts Raised By 104.62%

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 13.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 40,000 shares with $2.16M value, down from 46,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $206.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) had an increase of 104.62% in short interest. SHBI’s SI was 66,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 104.62% from 32,500 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s short sellers to cover SHBI’s short positions. The SI to Shore Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.53%. It closed at $15.25 lastly. It is up 14.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.70% above currents $48.18 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na reported 324,458 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Llc owns 29,619 shares. Central Bank & Trust & Company holds 14,195 shares. The California-based Guardian Inv has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 645,388 are owned by Oppenheimer. Boston Family Office reported 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 57,140 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 386,648 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Miles Cap holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,543 shares. Beacon Group reported 142,466 shares. 44,875 are held by Lincoln National. 119,077 are held by Tompkins Fincl Corp. 644,900 are owned by Payden And Rygel. Connor Clark Lunn Management reported 400,593 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company has market cap of $194.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services.