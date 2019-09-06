Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)’s Sentiment Is 2

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. The funds in our database now have: 3.22 million shares, up from 3.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 15,000 shares with $1.33M value, down from 19,000 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 33,789 shares traded. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund for 1.06 million shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 238,001 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 42,098 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 33,291 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $162.98 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.98% above currents $71.95 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.