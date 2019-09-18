Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $556,000; Stock Rose; Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holder Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.99M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 3.29M shares traded or 60.52% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 26/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: After Steve Wynn Sexual Harassment Scandal, NYC Pension Funds Join Lawsuit Against Wynn Resorts’ Board of; 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 20, WFLP, CO ENTERED REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED FOR IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN, CO; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: HAGENBUCH, MILLER RESIGNATIONS REPRESENT GOOD STEP; 04/05/2018 – WYNN: GLASS LEWIS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE HAGENBUCH CONTRIBUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 75C; 07/03/2018 – Directors departing Wynn Resorts’ board as lawsuits pile up; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS CO & CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 42,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,659 were reported by Arrowgrass Partners (Us) L P. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp holds 395,000 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma has 1.32M shares. 5.17 million are owned by Investors. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.1% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 54,168 shares. 86,018 are held by Psagot House. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Victory Capital Incorporated holds 1,396 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 294,214 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 3,049 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 73,171 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.