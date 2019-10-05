Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Citigroup (C) Position as Stock Price Rose; Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Cut Holding by $15.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 85,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 250,345 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.29M, down from 335,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 88,302 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Recovers on U.S. Jobs Report; Brent Still Has Worst Week Since July – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 20th Most Popular Investment Idea – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aptinyx, Inc. (NYSE: APTX) on Behalf of Aptinyx Stockholders and Encourages Aptinyx Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.33% or 33,226 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lakewood Management Limited Partnership has invested 8.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Capital invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 14,636 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.67% or 18,134 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co holds 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 9,400 shares. Markel has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Cap LP holds 0.03% or 8,079 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net invested in 29,281 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mathes has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 415,439 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 343,653 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 262,785 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 11,835 shares stake. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 4,404 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 629,277 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 13,593 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 6,300 shares. Tributary Lc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 93,695 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,259 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 244,788 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Logan Management Inc has invested 0.3% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 2,726 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,229 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. Another trade for 78 shares valued at $13,116 was made by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Littelfuse Hit by China Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Littelfuse Introduces New SPD2 Type 2 Surge Protection Device (SPD) Product Line – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.