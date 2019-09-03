Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut By $685,826 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 26,000 shares with $3.64 million value, down from 30,934 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 3.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -0.51% below currents $145.07 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. Northcoast downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $137 New Target: $145 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $128 Maintain

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.50 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 907,032 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings reported 11,510 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 924 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 25.44 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 0.1% or 2,821 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cap Rech Investors owns 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management L P has invested 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Advsrs owns 48,209 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Management has invested 0.78% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Richard C Young And Limited has 1.17% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 42,762 shares. Westpac reported 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 16,701 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 48 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,685 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,000 shares to 14,000 valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 37,000 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.