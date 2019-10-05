Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Declined While Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 679,829 shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 183.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 90,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 140,592 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79 million, up from 49,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,640 shares to 278,497 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,991 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) President, CEO Jack A. Khattar Bought $190,008 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 5,214 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 29,285 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 98 shares. 1.00 million were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Federated Invsts Pa reported 149,732 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 41,271 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 62,501 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 14,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intl Group Inc stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc holds 10,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. White Pine Lc has 20,910 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% or 37,694 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Starbucks Takes a Page Out of Target’s Playbook – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.