Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake Held by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Trimmed Position by $113.59 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 177,472 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 4.40M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $159.04M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 30,470 shares to 158,514 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 198,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,845 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

