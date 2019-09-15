Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Scout Investments Cut Stake; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 878,600 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 108,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 659,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.82M, down from 767,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 450,652 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of stock was bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 58,730 shares to 219,658 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,238 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,035 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 9,116 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 71,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2,152 shares. Geode Capital, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Johnson Financial Incorporated reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Carroll Associates stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 1,977 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Virtu Finance Lc owns 7,553 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc has 72,991 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 5,510 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.32% or 3.90 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.95M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 662,051 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 71,363 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shaker Invests Lc Oh owns 29,005 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 133,961 shares. 6,217 are held by Petrus Trust Company Lta. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 81,259 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 660,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 6,355 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc accumulated 73,188 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csl (CSLLY) by 4,084 shares to 44,392 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 71,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).