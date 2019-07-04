Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Holding; Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake Has Boosted by Water Island Capital Llc

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 118,884 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has invested 6.28% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). D E Shaw Com accumulated 6,328 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 13,437 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 17,760 shares. 43,500 are owned by Swiss National Bank. 60,206 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Pcl. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 2.69 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 7,982 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 20,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Et Al invested 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company, a Japan-based fund reported 56,294 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,221 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp reported 35,150 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv reported 17,842 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). D E Shaw & accumulated 27,535 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Utd Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 94,664 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 425,128 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 737,068 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 503,832 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 7,020 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 18,913 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

