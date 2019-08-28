Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Its Position; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding Held by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 182,631 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 72.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 37,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 51,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 366,966 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 413,255 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $78.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 87.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 14,459 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 554 shares. 171,870 are held by Capital Corp Va. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.08% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,842 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 17,381 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,935 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.2% or 473,751 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp holds 35,150 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 45 shares. Alps Advisors holds 10,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 84,265 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,224 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 18,045 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 83,676 shares to 334,063 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).