Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Holds Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 508,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 366,688 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 11,916 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 1,000 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Duncker Streett And holds 0% or 325 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 819 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 46 shares. 55,903 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 177,428 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 80,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 237,041 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 662,742 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 782,799 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 41,046 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 97,300 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 38,102 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 399,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 781,926 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 8.19 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 10,367 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 25,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 14,743 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 310,612 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability invested 0.6% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Interstate Natl Bank has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).