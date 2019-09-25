Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Federated Investors Has Raised Its Stake by $3.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Its Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Holding by $6.03 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 299,769 shares traded or 137.05% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.23; 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Wins Text to 9-1-1 Contract in Maryland; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 403.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 119,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 149,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 29,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 844,055 shares traded or 58.20% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,910 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. American Century holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 35,422 shares. Shannon River Fund Lc invested in 386,310 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). 3.69 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. 242,000 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,382 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 4,669 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,882 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 152 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 42,388 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 308,202 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

More notable recent Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.9 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comtech Showcasing 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at APCO 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $4.0 Million Contract to Provide Satellite Equipment to the Brazilian Military – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 122% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,549 shares to 457,227 shares, valued at $134.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,116 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 41,046 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 9,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 433,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 22,834 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Amer Intl Gru accumulated 37,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 9,356 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Reilly Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Presents SPN-812 P304 Phase III Topline Data Results – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.