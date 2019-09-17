Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Axa Increased Its Stake by $489,555; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Its Stake by $10.36 Million as Market Value Declined

Axa increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 14,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 195,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, up from 180,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 962,412 shares traded or 87.59% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 121,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 6.02M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515.23 million, up from 5.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 4.08 million shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,627 shares to 84,134 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 162,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,500 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 25,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 0.01% or 4,082 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 15,701 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% or 6,217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 69,919 shares stake. The Missouri-based Century Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 20,639 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.62% or 957,401 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 30,436 shares. 659,281 are owned by Scout. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 45,823 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 543,049 shares to 6.71 million shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 625,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).