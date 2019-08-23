Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Stake; Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Stock Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 43,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 38,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 81,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 117,885 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 1.80M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,104 shares to 208,182 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.