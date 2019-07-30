Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Value Declined While Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.59 Million; Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake Lifted by Karpas Strategies Llc

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 6.68M shares traded or 202.83% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 102,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 274,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 365,667 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.33 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares to 101,321 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 70,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

