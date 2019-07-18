Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Valuation Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Holding; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Share Price Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.10 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,559 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 139,507 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 17,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 62,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 123,952 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.34 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 723,000 shares to 11.42M shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 100,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 503,832 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 29,758 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 127,560 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Everence Capital Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,020 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Nomura Hldgs has 44,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 39,938 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 40,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,500 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.02% or 75,000 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 473,751 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,159 shares. 14,034 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 11,750 shares to 11,627 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,753 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G.