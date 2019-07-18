Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding Maintained by Provident Investment Management Inc; Chilton Investment Co Has Raised Visa (V) Position by $6.78 Million as Shares Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 43,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20 million, up from 105,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $179.16. About 1.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 74,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 638,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 563,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 201,687 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebookâ€™s Libra Surrenders to Authority – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Is a Winner, But Beware Valuation Risks – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,815 shares to 31,676 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,958 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,518 are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Maryland has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 111,820 are held by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability invested in 584 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 2.90M shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 186,897 were reported by Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Weatherly Asset L P, a California-based fund reported 35,684 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 36,166 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Mercer Advisers holds 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,312 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 0.82% stake. 13,747 were accumulated by Thomas White Limited. Colonial Trust invested in 95,284 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 15.10M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Century Companies Inc reported 88,958 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 65,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,732 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 170,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 373,483 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 180,378 were reported by Axa. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 31,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,809 were accumulated by Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh reported 62,840 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). C Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 17,325 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87,475 shares to 3,458 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Record Quarterly Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals to acquire Miami biotech for up to $185M – Washington Business Journal” published on September 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Supernus to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus Announces Positive Results from Two Phase III Studies For SPN-812 in Children with ADHD – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.