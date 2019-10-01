Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding Has Upped by Provident Investment Management Inc; Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,082 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 4,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.19. About 2.05 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 314,563 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,786 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,991 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,622 shares to 35,684 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,796 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).