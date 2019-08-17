Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Upped Position; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Rose, Holder Element Capital Management Cut Holding

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 37,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 35,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 73,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86M shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 74,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 638,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 563,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 408,718 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 200,449 shares to 241,780 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

