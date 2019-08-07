Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Stake by $15.85 Million; Truenorth Has Upped Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $931,695

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 452,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 947,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 494,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 547,461 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Washington State Bank has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 14,563 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Company holds 352,726 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 9,506 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 0.15% or 3,783 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.01% or 203 shares. Private Trust Communication Na reported 1,814 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6.95 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9.26 million shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,130 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 5,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Ims Cap Management has invested 0.86% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 132,812 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,598 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Tech stocks hit worst streak of the Trump era as chip makers routed – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 41,275 shares to 106,642 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 341,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,331 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 634,830 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 8.06 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 17,957 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 21,162 shares. 370,010 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. 878,549 are held by Invesco Ltd. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 20,045 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 14,015 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Ltd Liability reported 1.56M shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 11.40 million were reported by Mackay Shields. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 65,900 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares to 176,650 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,151 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.