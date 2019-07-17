Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Air Prod & Chemicals (APD) Stake Held by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Air Prod & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.24 million, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Air Prod & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 587,562 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 186,100 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 73 shares to 244 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,969 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Cp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westport Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Management Limited has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 30 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Winfield Associate Inc has 3,075 shares. Vanguard Group owns 19.26 million shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 60,230 shares. Cohen Steers Inc owns 10,934 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 1,563 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Security Trust Company has 18,335 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 320 shares.

