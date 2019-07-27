Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Increased Holding by $345,386 as Share Price Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14M shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 36,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 443,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, down from 479,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 299,541 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 38,559 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 43,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 5,686 were reported by Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ashford Mngmt reported 836,898 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group LP has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 49,457 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 39,972 shares. Ajo LP has 84,236 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.2% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.29 million shares. Argent Capital accumulated 67,220 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 32,177 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 1,023 shares.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.34M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus Schedules Conference Call to Present Topline Results of Two Phase III Studies for SPN-812 in Children with ADHD – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus Announces P304 Phase III Data Confirming Positive Results from Previous Three Phase III Studies on SPN-812 in ADHD – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superlative Quarter For Supernus – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Succeeds In Phase 3, But Could Face An Uphill Battle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt reported 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 5,112 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alexandria Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.37% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac stated it has 48,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 797,481 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 17,947 shares. Stevens Capital Lp invested in 0.86% or 169,297 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 9,230 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0.16% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 6.10M shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. 4,016 were reported by Gideon Advisors. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).