Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Since Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 4.23 N/A 1.90 17.53 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 533.9% -61.2%

Risk and Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.1 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $61.67, while its potential upside is 89.29%. Neos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 1,298.60% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Neos Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 56.5% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -13.94% -12.68% -20.09% -30.89% -75.65% 8.48%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.