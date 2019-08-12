Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 3.61 N/A 1.90 17.54 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Lipocine Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Lipocine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 119.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61.67. Competitively Lipocine Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 57.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Lipocine Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Roughly 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Lipocine Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.